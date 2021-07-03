Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Drops By 25.2%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 69,080 shares of company stock valued at $701,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNV. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,625,000.

NASDAQ GRNV remained flat at $$10.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,665. GreenVision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

