Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Drops By 23.1%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. 277,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.