Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Increases By 28.7%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRZN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 86,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.