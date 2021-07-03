Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 26.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,007. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
