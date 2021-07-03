Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 26.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,007. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 149,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

