Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Drops By 25.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.7 days.

Shares of JSCPF stock remained flat at $$30.13 during trading hours on Friday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

