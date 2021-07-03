Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declines By 22.9%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

