Short Interest in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expands By 30.9%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,658. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

