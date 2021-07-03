Short Interest in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Decreases By 23.2%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 1,266,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lannett will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

