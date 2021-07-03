Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Decreases By 25.0%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

