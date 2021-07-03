Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Drops By 25.5%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,306. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

