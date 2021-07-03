Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Rises By 27.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MLFNF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 7,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.