Short Interest in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Drops By 25.8%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 683,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,062 shares of company stock worth $12,039,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. 140,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

