Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Increases By 33.3%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MNBEY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.94. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.02. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

