Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Increases By 30.3%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 338,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYRG stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,990. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

