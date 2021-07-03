Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Grows By 27.4%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.