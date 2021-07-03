Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Drops By 24.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE NRP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139. The company has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

