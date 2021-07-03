Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Rises By 31.8%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 2,473,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,244. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.