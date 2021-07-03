Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Rises By 27.6%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 54,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,586. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

