Short Interest in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Grows By 29.0%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 57,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $464.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.