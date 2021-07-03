Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Decreases By 23.4%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 507,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 972.0 days.

OYIEF remained flat at $$3.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

OYIEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Danske raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

