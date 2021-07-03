Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Drops By 22.2%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OPOF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

