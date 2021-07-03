Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Declines By 23.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.

ORIX stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. ORIX has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

