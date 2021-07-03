Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Declines By 23.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.
ORIX stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11. ORIX has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35.
ORIX Company Profile
