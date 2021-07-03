Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Grows By 33.3%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Pigeon stock remained flat at $$6.95 during trading hours on Friday. Pigeon has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGENY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pigeon in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

