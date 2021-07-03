Short Interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Drops By 26.2%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PACK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. 166,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

