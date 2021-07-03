Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Rises By 30.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 112,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

