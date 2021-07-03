Short Interest in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expands By 27.2%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPC by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 655,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPC will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.