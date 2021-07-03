Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Decreases By 25.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 121,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGSVF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

