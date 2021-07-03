Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expands By 32.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 821,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

