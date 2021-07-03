Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Declines By 22.7%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Shares of SSSAF stock remained flat at $$47.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSSAF. HSBC raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

