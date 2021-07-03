Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Increases By 28.6%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58. Sims has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.