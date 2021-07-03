Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Expands By 31.3%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,783.0 days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock remained flat at $$9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.10.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

