Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Declines By 25.6%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 241,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,749. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

