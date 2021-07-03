Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Decreases By 25.2%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

SCX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 13,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,061. The L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.