Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Drops By 27.0%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.22. 549,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.56.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

