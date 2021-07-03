Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

