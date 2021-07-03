Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Grows By 28.6%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TWER stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 4,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

