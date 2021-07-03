Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Grows By 28.6%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of TWER stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 4,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Towerstream
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.