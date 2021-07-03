Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Grows By 32.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 2,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

