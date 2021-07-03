Short Interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Drops By 25.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,320,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 45,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

SPCE stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 135,686,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,237,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

