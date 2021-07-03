Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Drops By 26.2%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 178,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,261. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

