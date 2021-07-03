Showcase (SHO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $136,872.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $477,894.30 and approximately $136,872.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00140454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,540.82 or 0.99903789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

