Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.41% of Sierra Wireless worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 115.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

