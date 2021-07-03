SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 86,862 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.22%.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
