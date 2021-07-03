Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.65. Silicom shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 14,698 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silicom alerts:

The company has a market cap of $298.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.