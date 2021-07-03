Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 3,218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
SILEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 326,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.46.
About Silver Elephant Mining
