Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 48,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Silverton Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.29 target price on the stock.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

