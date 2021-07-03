Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.07.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 111.78% and a negative net margin of 547.43%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

