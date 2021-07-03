Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SINGY shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,689. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4339 per share. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

