SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $160.51 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018189 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.21 or 0.00746679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

