Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,717. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.