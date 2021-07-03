Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,717. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

