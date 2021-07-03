Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.63 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

