Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SIRI opened at $6.63 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
